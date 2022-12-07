Not Available

In Confessions of a Teen Idol, seven former teen idols will live together under one roof, and Scott Baio will take on the challenge of remaking their careers. Baio, currently experiencing his own career revitalization, will coach and mentor these once hot celebrities with help from his good friend, actor turned producer Jason Hervey (Wayne from The Wonder Years), a therapist specializing in fame, and a team of Hollywood insiders. Over the course of eight one-hour episodes, viewers will see the former teen idols analyze their past successes and failures to find out where it all went wrong, then take what they've learned and reinvent themselves in an effort to reclaim their careers. Each week, the former idols will explore a different aspect of being famous, uncovering some dark truths about being famous that will shock the audience. Each former teen idol will get out of the experience what they put into it, and in the end, they will be rewarded for their efforts with a golden opportunity that will help them reclaim their fame, and change their lives forever.