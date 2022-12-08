Not Available

Confidential from CBC takes an engaging look at pop culture through its documentary web series. Each episode explores the unexpected aspects of everyday life, such as the world of romance from interviews with matchmakers, daters, seducers and lonely hearts or the billion dollar chocolate industry. Other topics include the history and significance of hair styles, the profitable doggie couture business and blue jeans, the most popular fashion item in the world. The world is a fascinating place, and the Confidential series takes an informative peek in lots of unusual places.