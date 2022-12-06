Not Available

Warner Brothers Presents/Conflict was an action anthology series which in it's first season, featured 6 self-contained anthology segments plus three rotating series, Kings Row, Cheyenne and Casablanca. It's second season saw a name change for the series, the drop of two of the rotating shows, and the third, Cheyenne, went out on it's own but rotated the time slot every other week. The series' name was changed after ABC programming chief Robert Kitner complained that Warner's offerings for the previous season (Casablanca and Kings Row - the two shows Conflict replaced) lacked "conflict". Although Conflict wasn't successful (after one season ABC replaced it with Sugarfoot), two of its installments would lead to two long-running series. Source: http://www.tv.com/shows/conflict/