Based on the books by Gabrielle Lord, the series is an action-driven quest about a teenager, Callum Ormond dodging villains, trying to stay alive and defending the family name Callum (Harrison Gilbertson) is the inquisitive, daring type whose journalist father (David Whitely) visits Ireland but dies of a mystery virus. At the funeral, Callum is forewarned that he has 365 days to stay alive or he too will succumb