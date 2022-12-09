Consumed: The Real Restaurant Business

Not Available

Consumed” A reality series that chronicles the highs and lows of several restaurants in the competitive New York culinary scene. New York City has long been considered the culinary capital of the world. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall gems, people come from far and wide to experience some of the best food in the world… and that means big money. For the restaurateur’s trying to earn their piece of the pie, the New York food scene is a ruthless, cutthroat jungle where the stakes are high, the margins are razor thin and success is hard to come by. One in four new restaurants shuts their doors in just the first year of business. CNBC’s Consumed is a docu-series that takes you behind the scenes of three very different restaurants in the ultra-competitive New York food scene. The series chronicles their every struggle and occasional triumph. Consumed follows the money as hot and not-so-hot spots fight to survive and thrive, and chefs, restaurateurs, investors, and everyone in between works tirelessly to make a place for themselves in the culinary landscape. Eating may be a pleasure but making it in the New York restaurant world is serious business. However this is more than a show about restaurants, it is a show where restaurant owners are chasing their slice of the American dream.