Not Available

The secret service conducts demolition work in the area of magnetic anomalies. Purely by accident, it turns out that three men are located in the explosion area: Vladimir Golenko, a criminal, Oleg Malinin, a photographer, and Benedict Tartakovsky, a failed writer. As a result of the explosion, a strange connection begins between those three: a photographer Malinin can read the criminal Golengo’s mind, even see the world around him with the criminal’s eyes, and the writer Tartakovsky can entirely control Golenko’s actions and communicate with Malinin remotely. Tartakovsky, having Golenko come into his full possession, decides to use him to revenge everybody who had ever stood on his way before.