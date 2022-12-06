Not Available

Continuum

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Reunion Pictures

Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), a Vancouver City Protective Services officer, is transported from the year 2077 to 2012 when eight ruthless terrorists, known as Liber8, attempt to escape execution through time travel. With the help of 17 year old tech genius Alec Sadler (Erik Knudsen) and VPD officer Carlos Fonnegra (Victor Webster), Kiera must survive in our time period, and capture Liber8 before they can alter the course of history and change the future.

Cast

Rachel NicholsKiera Cameron
Erik KnudsenAlec Sadler
Victor WebsterCarlos Fonnegra
Stephen LoboMatthew Kellog
Roger R. CrossTravis Verta
Lexa DoigSonya Valentine

