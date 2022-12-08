Contos do Edgar

Not Available

Edgar is a 39 year old man. His life changed for the worse after the bar where she worked to close by the city and his wife Lenora disappear. One of his childhood friends, Fortunato, owner of dedetizadora " DDT Never Again" appears to help you by giving you a job and leaving you to sleep in the office. The relationship between the two is full of conflicts. Edgar sure that Fortunato is involved in the disappearance of his wife and plans revenge. So accept the help of the " friend ". Fortunato, on the other hand, has no idea of Edgar claims planes that are revealed only a gray pigeon, with reference to the most widely acclaimed work Poe, The Raven and symbolizing , for Edgar, the death of a wife.