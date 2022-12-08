Not Available

The YouTube channel LOUD just released this, the first episode of a new six-part web series called Coogan Auto, written and directed by Rob Riggle. Riggle stars as Jerry Coogan, the head of a wacky auto dealership, with JB Smoove, Horatio Sanz, and Alison Becker playing his employees. Coogan Auto was produced by Ben Silverman's studio Electus and Principato-Young Entertainment, two companies that also produce Yahoo! Screen's web series Sketchy together. My prediction is that the series ends in a The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard crossover.