Host: May Fung 馮美基, Margie Tsang 曾華倩 Senior media people "May Jeh" May fung cooking amazing entertainment has long been known, even the earlier play, "Apprentice Chef" Miss May also invited as a multi-set evaluation. TVB new program "Cook Away Lady May," May gave her sister the first time - hosted diet programs, and partnering Margie Tsang, for each episode in a food theme, exhibition kitchen Arts, Society of the audience can follow the processing of various specialties. The first part of the program, host of different artists will be invited as guests by May sister concocted a different cuisine, along with taste, and while pondering life unforgettable pleasure. May Jeh in cooking process, it will teach her ​​the secret into the kitchen, teach you how to buy pretty material. The guests at a real treat while also cooking their signature dishes to thank Miss May's invitation. The second part of the program, hosted celebrities celebrity friends will be invited to their beloved restaurants, while enjoying the store's signature dishes, while playing games, and share sweets and bitters of life memorable.