Cooking the Nation's Favourite Food

Ever wondered what the nation's top ten evening meals are? Is our favourite all time dish a curry, a steak, a roast - or a pizza, pie or stew? The Hairy Bikers and Lorraine Pascale reveal all in this special programme. They show the best ways to cook our favourite meals by breathing new life into our weekly menu and empowering us to make our dinners as simple, cheap and tasty as possible. From spice shops in Scotland, apple orchards in Kent, Thai kitchens, fish and chip shops and farms, the show is packed full of top tips and interesting culinary observations - setting out the state of the nation through the food we love to eat.