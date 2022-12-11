Cooking With Paris

Not Available

In the cooking show, the reality star invites a number of friends for whom she will cook in her kitchen. Paris, the great-granddaughter of the founder of the hotel chain, then gets to work with her new ingredients and recipes and takes the viewer from the supermarket to the moment the meal is on the table. The series, of which six half-hour episodes will be made, focuses on the cooking video of the same name that Paris put on YouTube last year. The video, in which she explained how she makes lasagna, went viral and has since been viewed more than five million times.