Cooks to Market

Following in the footsteps of companies like Innocent Smoothies and Ben and Jerry's, which both started life on a market stall, the show aims to help turn a culinary passion into a successful business venture. Each episode will feature two pairs of cooks who will go head to head, working against the clock as they try to sell their products to market and make the highest profit. The pair who succeeds will then be given the opportunity to pitch their product in front of a line-up of industry buyers.