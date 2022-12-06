Cool Couple

Not Available

Meet Saji Keisuke, a hormone-heavy teen who's fallen hopelessly in love with Koizumi, a supposed man hater who refuses to give him the time of day. All he wants is to get laid, but all Koizumi wants is to get as far from him as possible! With plenty of love for Koizumi (in his pants?!) and plenty of distractions to keep at bay (such as big breasted Yuki), can our hero manage to get past second base with the girl of his dreams, or is she destined to stay just in his dreams forever?