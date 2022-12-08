Not Available

Dubbed 'the world's only stand-up chameleon', impressionist extraordinaire Phil Cool was first seen by viewers of the BBC's Pebble Mill at One in the mid-eighties, an appearance leading on to three phenomenally successful series for the BBC and international fame for Cool. In the early nineties, his success was further established with these brilliantly surreal series for Central Television. Both Cool Head and Phil Cool showcase his unique talents to the full, with a mix of stand-up comedy, sketches and astonishing rubber-faced metamorphoses; from Rolf Harris to Mick Jagger, Keith Joseph to the Pope, the Prince of Wales to ET, no-one and nothing is off-limits for Phil Cool! On-screen participants include the real Rolf Harris, Dillie Keane (Fascinating Aida), Jon Glover (Spitting Image, Harry Enfield's Television Programme), and Sophie Thompson (EastEnders).