Cool Kiz on The Block, is a South Korean television sports variety.One sport is chosen for a period of time and a team consisting of a few celebrities competes against citizens from all across South Korea. A few rules of the sport are customized to suit the broadcasting time. For most of the sports they challenge a local amateur team in an official match after some basic training, but the format is subject to change depending on the sports they are doing: for example, when the sport was Taekwondo, the celebrity team chose citizens to train together with them and when Tennis was the chosen sport they entered a national competition. So far, the show has covered Table tennis, Bowling, Badminton, Basketball, Taekwondo, Football, Tennis, Foot volleyball, Cycling, Swimming, Judo, and Volleyball. The members of the celebrity team change every time they change sports but a few are fixed members: in a few of the earlier episodes Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, and Max Changmin were fixed members, but in later episodes Kang Ho-dong is the only fixed MC while the other members rotate, including Jeong Hyeong-don, John Park, Seo Ji-seok and comedian Yang Sangguk.