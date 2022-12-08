Not Available

Cool Spaces! is a TV series that showcases what's new and exciting in the world of architecture and design. The stakes are high when a client asks for a signature architectural design. All sorts of challenges stand in the way, from budget issues to site constraints to construction logistics. It’s the great buildings, interiors, and landscapes that not only meet these challenges but exceed expectations. Cool Spaces! The Best New Architecture is a TV series developed for public television that profiles these projects and takes the viewer on an up-close and informative tour — not just of the building, but of the design process itself, from idea to reality. Cool Spaces! features some of the 21st century's most provocative and innovative public space architecture in North America. Each hour-long episode is organized around a central building typology theme — such as Performance Spaces or Art Spaces — and profiles three buildings. Season 1 will consist of eight episodes in 2013: four aired in the spring and four in the autumn. In each project segment, viewers will learn why something was designed, see how it was designed, and discover just what makes it so cool. Guided by architect and teacher Stephen Chung, we'll set off to explore these exciting designs and decide for ourselves if something really is a “Cool Space”!