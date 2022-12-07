Cool Stuff And How It Works

Not Available

The world is full of cool things we'd all love to get our hands on. But how do these things work? From fire suits that withstand two thousand degree flames, to aircraft that can convert into a helicopter in mid air, to high speed personal jet packs - our host, Steve Truitt goes inside these amazing inventions and gadgets, and uncovers the hidden secrets of how they operate. The programme uses state of the art, high technology imaging techniques- such as high speed cameras, scanning electron microscopes, and infrared viewfinders to reveal the previously unseen operation of this 'cool stuff'.