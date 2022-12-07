Not Available

In the premiere season of "Coolio's Rules," we see what life is like for a not-so-average family. Rapper Coolio tries to balance his role as a musician, a bachelor looking for love, an entrepreneurial caterer, and a single parent raising four teenagers (Artisha 20, Brandi 20, Artis 18, and Jackie 15). But as Coolio quickly finds out, teenagers have their own way of doing things, and his irreverent methods of discipline sometimes cause more problems than they solve. The Coolio household is full of pitfalls that demand his attention and threaten to derail his business plans.