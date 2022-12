Not Available

In 2016, a meltdown of a nuclear power plant contaminates Tokyo, forcing the government to order its citizens to evacuate. 20 years later, Tokyo has become a ghost town due to the high levels of radiation which the government has banned entry for anyone. When a distress signal is received from the area, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force dispatches three girls from the special unit Coppelion to search the ruined capital for survivors.