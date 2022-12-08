Cops & Coyotes

Not Available

(Silver Spring, MD) - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Law enforcement at the U.S./Mexican border is our nation's first line of defense against drug runners, illegal aliens and potential terrorists. Every year, narcotics worth billions of dollars are smuggled by drug mules across the border, and millions of Mexican immigrants enter the U.S. illegally in search of a better life. With unique access to Maricopa County's SWAT and Human Smuggling Units and the U.S. Border Patrol, this intense new series follows Arizona's elite police units as they battle to protect America against a Mexican crime wave flooding across the fragile border.