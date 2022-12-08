Not Available

MTV welcomes the search for a brand new kind of singing superstar- The COPYCAT! Each closed ended episode features young adults competing in a series of "cat fights" to win over the studio audience in this fast paced "sound a like" competition. The audience won't be able to see the singers at first... they'll only hear them. After each catfight, the studio audience votes for their favorite singer. Only the highest scoring singers will advance forward to the Big Cat Finals where the last Copycat left standing will receive $5,000!