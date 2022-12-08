Not Available

Imagine that your town, village or home is hermetically sealed off from the outside world and everyone is at risk to become infected with a deadly virus. You will be snatched away from your loved ones, your family, your home and need start living in cordon. The new fiction series Cordon, with Tom Dewispelaere, Liesa Van der Aa, Wouter Hendrickx, Geert Van Rampelberg and Europe's best actress Veerle Baetens as main actresses, takes place in this reality (Belgium, Antwerp).