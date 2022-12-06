Not Available

Forty kilometres from nowhere and way beyond normal is Corner Gas, an ensemble comedy series about a bunch of nobodies who get up to a whole lot of nothing in the fictional prairie town of Dog River, Saskatchewan. Starring Saskatchewan native and Gemini nominee Brent Butt, Corner Gas is a roadside service station that also shares its name with CTV’s first original narrative comedy series. Corner Gas focuses on the life (or lack thereof) of Brent LeRoy, proprietor of a gas station that is the only stop for miles around and a hub of action on the Prairies. As LeRoy, Canadian Comedy Award winner and series creator Brent Butt returns to his native province to portray the life he would have led had he gotten a real job: pumping gas in a small prairie town. Dog River is a place where everyone knows everyone else’s business. Populated by a group of regular folks, the town's many “distinguished” residents include Brent’s parents Oscar and Emma (Eric Peterson and Janet Wright), coffee shop owner Lacey Burrows (Gemini nominee Gabrielle Miller), his best friend Hank Yarbo (Fred Ewanuick), police officers Davis Quinton (Lorne Cardinal) and Karen Pelly (New Waterford Girl’s Tara Spencer-Nairn) and retail assistant Wanda (Nancy Robertson). The series features cameo appearances by a long list of Canadian dignitaries. Expected to show up in Season Three are Pat Bolland, Lorne Calvert, Vicki Gabereau, Ben Mulroney, Shirley Douglas, Jann Arden and Ralph Goodale, among others.