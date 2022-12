Not Available

Corona de Lágrimas is a 2012 Mexican telenovela produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa. It is a remake of Corona de Lágrimas, produced in 1965 and starring Prudencia Grifell and Jorge Lavat. Victoria Ruffo, Africa Zavala and Mané de la Parra star as the protagonists, while Adriana Louvier, Ernesto Laguardia, Martha Julia and Alejandro Nones star as the antagonists.