Corpse Princess

Not Available

Shikabane - the living dead who continue even after they die because of strong attachment or obsession. They attack people and kill them. Shikabane Hime are girls created to hunt Shikabane. A boy, Kagami Ohri, was adopted by Tagami Keisei, a Buddhist priest of Kongon Clan, when he was a child, and was raised in an asylum. One night, he encounters a beautiful girl at the temple who works for the chief priest. She is Hoshimura Makina, a Shikabane Hime, who hunts Shikabane under the orders of Kakusei.