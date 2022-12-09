CorridorDigital

Not Available

Sam Gorski and Niko Peuringer are two special effects artists from the film industry that have transitioned to becoming personas on YouTube. The two of them co-direct and act in their channel named Corridor Digital. They live and work with Freddie Wong and his own YouTube filming crew and are known for making really unique content of different varieties, correctly following film procedures in a relaxed, fun sort of manner. They've also appeared in many collaborations with other YouTube stars. In addition to making their bi-weekly content on their own channel, Sam and Niko also have a monthly action series on Bammo called Sync, with a thorough behind-the-scenes making of to accompany it. They also have a second channel, samandniko, which is filled with tutorials on doing things like bullet hits, blood splatters, and other sorts of special effects.