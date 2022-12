Not Available

In 1976, after the failure of Bill Cosby's first Variety Show (The New Bill Cosby Show), he created a new variety show that appealed to a younger audience. This time on ABC instead of CBS, the new show, called Cos, featured a new style of Jokes. The background was simply a yellow smiley face with an afro. The show, like The New Bill Cosby Show, flopped and was cancelled after 1 season