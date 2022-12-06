Not Available

Cosmic Quantum Ray is an American animated CGI animated television series. The story is about the teenager Robbie Shipton, who has a shoe box leading to the ninth dimension, home of Quantum Ray. Together with Team Quantum, Robbie is taking on bad guys spread over the whole universe, but also goes to school. There he is bullied all the time, like being slammed in his locker. Sometimes it can come out good, because his locker is leading to Cosmic Quantum Ray's Universe. He has to face numerous enemies like Doctor Brainhead and Mother one of the main villains.