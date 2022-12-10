Cosplay Sex Machine

Not Available

Takuya, the nerdy kind of guy who works at a convenience store and is into cosplay idols, has led a pretty average life up till now. So according to the inverse correlation between nerdiness and chick magnetism, it's time for his world to be turned upside down. After a package switcheroo with a mysterious man, Takuya finds himself with a sexy android named Seri. Able to assume any shape and determined to please her new master, she transforms into multiple characters right out of a fan boy's wildest dreams.