Costa is a man of the people. A man who can connect with all. His infectious character and passion for his subject puts people at ease and makes them shine. A Landscape Architect with an all-consuming passion for plants and people - Costa knows how to find the best in both of them, and takes great pleasure in bringing them together. Costa’s Garden Odyssey is a groundbreaking magazine style series that allows this unique Greek Garden Guru an opportunity to do what he does best - spread his green wisdom while communicating with people and celebrating cultures and community in a way never seen before on Australian television. Costa’s Garden Odyssey shows us how to tread lightly - embracing nature’s cycles and seasons, investigating and championing our local produce from it’s source, and illustrating that in gardens, plants aren’t the only things that grow... people do to. Costa will take you to the joyous, harmonious heart of the garden. It’s about gardening the soil and the soul.