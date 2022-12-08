Not Available

Take an inside look at the vast engineering systems that make the modern world work in brand new series ‘Countdown To Collision'. Each episode explores key inventions that enable workers to complete complex tasks safely and accurately within some of the world's biggest superstructures. From the hi-tech ship-tracking systems designed to prevent collisions between vessels at Rotterdam, Europe's biggest port; to advances that safeguard against explosions on one of the biggest gas platforms in the world, Troll A in Norway; to the hydraulic lifting machines that haul 200,000 tons of freight a year at Stansted Airport in the UK, discover how these ingenious inventions enable workers to complete critical missions without sparking a catastrophe.