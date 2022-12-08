Counting Cars

Not Available

When Rick Harrison and the rest of the "Pawn Stars" gang need to restore a vehicle they're buying, they turn to Danny "The Count" Koker, who runs Las Vegas auto shop Count's Kustoms. The Count now gets his own half-hour show that showcases his ability to restore and customize classic rides. When he sees a vehicle he wants, whether it's at an auto auction or at a roadside diner, Koker does all he can to acquire it. When successful, he and his team then work to restore and modify the cars and motorcycles in order to quickly flip them for a profit. From classic cars like Thunderbirds and Corvettes to sidecar motorcycles and everything in between, if it has wheels the Count's Kustoms team can make it look spectacular.