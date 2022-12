Not Available

Follow Counting Cars: Under the Hood takes a deeper dive into the most iconic rides bought, sold and transformed by Danny "The Count" Koker and the crew at Count's Kustoms. Take a ride with Danny as he shares his most memorable restorations, modifications, and even some behind-the-scenes shenanigans. From Cadillacs to hot rods, famous vehicles and celebrity rides, watch as he and his crew work to get these cars to the finish line in order to flip em' for a profit.