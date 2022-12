Not Available

A&E Network’s new original real-life series “Country Buck$” follows the Busbice family who founded Wildgame Innovations, a small hunting gear business that has grown into a multi-million dollar wildlife sporting empire. Their 55,000-acre ranch (three times the size of Manhattan), a sportsman fantasy camp in Louisiana, serves as the testing ground for their new products. Follow the Busbice clan as they strive to perfect their high-tech hunting innovations, family-style.