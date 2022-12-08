Country Princess

Not Available

Two girls with a twisted fate, born on the same day, Lee Eun Hee (Bae Doo Na) and Lee Keum Hee (Kim Yoo Mi) live their lives as sisters. Living a life of poverty with their family, kind and considerate Eun Hee sacrifices her educational chances to better herself for her older sister Keum Hee. Eun Hee’s true identity unbeknownst to her, one day a wealthy older man comes to their home requesting the return of his long lost granddaughter. Due to an accident that caused the death of her husband, in spitefulness, the girls mother returns the wrong granddaughter to the older wealthy man and leaves the real granddaughter in a life of struggling and hardship.