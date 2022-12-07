Not Available

The Countrywise team return with a new series – Countrywise Kitchen. As you might guess from the title, this time presenter Paul Heiney and chef Mike Robinson are tracking down the finest (and some of the smallest) food and drink producers in the land. In short people who are passionate about their produce. Paul and Mike have criss-crossed the country, finding magnificent mutton in the Lake District, sensational seafood in Wales and even whisky in deepest Norfolk. During the series we’ll also be hearing from local kitchen cooks who really know the food from their own backyard. They’ll be cooking up classic, regional dishes from treacle tart to a very special bread and butter pudding. And finally, not only will Paul be tracking down some the best raw ingredients provided by the nation’s farmers and fisherman, but chef Mike will be taking those bits of beef and cuts of venison back to the Countrywise Kitchen to produce mouthwatering meals to inspire and warm you this winter.