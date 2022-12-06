Not Available

Relationships are hard enough, but imagine the pressure of having your hook ups, "bumps" on the relationship road and breakups as fodder for the tabloids. More and more it seems, couples whose matters of the heart play out in the public eye are calling it quits and throwing in the towel on their relationships. Why is it so tough for these couples to stay together? Looking to shed light on the issue, VH1 will examine the complicated and often misunderstood world of high-profile relationships with "Couples Therapy" tv celebrities will take a seat on Dr Jenn Berman's couch.