Not Available

Courage the Cowardly Dog

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Stretch Films

This show is about a dog named Courage that was found by Muriel Bagge who lives on a farm in the middle of Nowhere with her husband Eustace Bagge. Eustace dislikes Courage and calls him "Stupid Dog". Muriel on the other hand is different from Eustace and loves Courage. But, weird things happen in Nowhere and it's now up to Courage to save them.

Cast

Thea WhiteMuriel Bagge (voice)
Marty GrabsteinCourage (voice)
Simon PrebbleThe Computer (voice)
Lionel G. WilsonEustace Bagge (voice)
Billie Lou WattMa Bagge (voice)
Paul SchoefflerKatz (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images