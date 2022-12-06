Courage the Cowardly Dog

Not Available

This show is about a dog named Courage that was found by Muriel Bagge who lives on a farm in the middle of Nowhere with her husband Eustace Bagge. Eustace dislikes Courage and calls him "Stupid Dog". Muriel on the other hand is different from Eustace and loves Courage. But, weird things happen in Nowhere and it's now up to Courage to save them.