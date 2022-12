Not Available

Alex Rose (Jenna Elfman) is a successful, single attorney who works with her father Bill (Dabney Coleman) at his law firm. Alex struggles with dating as she looks for love in the big city. Her father would love for her to settle down with her coworker Stephen, who is a star lawyer at the firm and is smitten with her. Alex relies on the advice from her assistant Molly (Jillian Bach), and her charming British neighbor Julian (Hugh Bonneville).