Adapted from P.D. James's novel, this first installment of the popular television series has Commander Adam Dalgliesh (Roy Marsden) of Scotland Yard wading into the sordid underbelly of London's nightlife after a drug dealer is killed at a club. Complicating matters is the one witness, a beautiful single mother visiting from the countryside. This web of lies, murder, passion and drug trafficking also stars John Vine as Inspector John Massingham.