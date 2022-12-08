Not Available

No one grows up wanting to play in a covers band. It’s what happens when the dream of being a rock star has faded and the desperate need for cash takes precedence over any faltering ambition. This is the world of rock ‘n roll mercenaries. Where dodgy promoters and drunk crowds pretend that they’re having a good time – but would rather just listen to the original track on an iPod. Like all cover bands 'The Silhouettes' nearly made it with their original material. Now they are on the bottom rung of a very shonky ladder to nowhere special. But unlike everyone else in the scene, band leader Matt Gibson isn’t quite ready to give up on the dream. Not while he has unfinished business with their former lead singer, the now infinitely more successful - Ivy.