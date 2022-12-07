Not Available

Covert One: The Hades Factor

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Mick Jackson

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shotz Fiction Film

While in an operation to retrieve a virus in Berlin, the Covert One agent Rachel Russell is double-crossed by two dirty agents; she kills them and escapes, trying to find a hiding place and someone to trust to protect the vials. Meanwhile, the former Covert One agent Dr. Jon Smith is also in Berlin with his beloved fiancée Sophie Amsden participating in a congress. When three persons die with bleeding, the doctors disclose a Hades virus outbreak, an extreme rare Ebola variant. Jon and Sophie return to the USA to research a cure, and Jon discovers a huge combination of bio-terrorism and conspiracy.

Cast

Mira SorvinoRachel Russel
Stephen DorffJon Smith
Sophia MylesSophie Amsden
Anjelica HustonMrs. President
Danny HustonFrank Klein
Colm MeaneyPeter Howell

