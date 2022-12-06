Coyote Ragtime Show

Not Available

Mister is a coyote or space faring outlaw who has been sitting in prison for a year for a traffic offence. Ten days from release, he breaks out with the help of his old partners Bishop and Katana. He then seeks out Franca who has been left in his care by her dead father and takes her on a journey to find her father's treasure. On their heels are the federal investigators Angelica and Chelsea as well as the android assassins of the Criminal Guild, Madame Marciano's Twelve Sisters.