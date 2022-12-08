Coyote, Umi e

Not Available

Kitamura Akio (Sano Shiro), a middle-aged man, touches down at Brazil’s Porto Alegre airport, and is hailed by his guide, Carlos (Iizuka Kiyohide Marcos). Kitamura and Carlos head to a breakwater which pushes out into the Pacific Ocean … Meanwhile, Kitamura Haruya (Hayashi Kento), a youth in search of the secrets of his father who has mysteriously disappeared suddenly, arrives in New York. He encounters Daisy (Nagabuchi Ayane), a charming dancer at a church where he makes his first stop, and sets off on a journey around Manhattan with her. New York, Brazil. Skyscrapers in the dead of winter and the Pacific Ocean in the middle of summer. Where will these two pairs land up?