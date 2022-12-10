Not Available

A troop of scouts arrives at Warnaffe for their big summer camp. Among them, the newest member of the Coyotes patrol, Kevin, a rebellious and lonely boy. From the first evening, he leaves to find something to smoke in the neighbouring village. There he meets Marie with whom it's love at first sight. They spend the night by a lake in a quarry. The next day, still under the influence of drugs, Kevin dives into the lake, discovers a cave, diamonds and a corpse of a young man. This is where problems started.