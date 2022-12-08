Cracked (2013)

Not Available

CRACKED is a unique blend of a police and medical drama inspired by the real-life experiences of police officers and mental-health professionals. Detective Aidan Black, a seasoned police officer who transfers from the SWAT team after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, joins psychiatrist Dr. Daniella Ridley, who leaves her prominent position at a downtown hospital to partner with the police in a newly formed Psych Crimes Unit. Black and Ridley combine police investigative skills and psychiatric insight to resolve crises and solve crimes.