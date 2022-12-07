Not Available

Colour is a fundamental part of our world. Landscapes, animals, fashion, painting, movies, food - everything around us resonates with the language of colour. All our waking lives - and even in our dreams - we navigate our way through a world of colour. Yet, whoever we are, colour has the power to stop us in our tracks - and to make us wonder. Drawing on the latest scientific findings and technology, Cracking the Colour Code is a series for people who are seeking answers to many of the questions that relate to colour and who, at the same time, wish to enjoy the incredible diversity and sensation that colour has to offer in our world. From the stunning capabilities of the eye and brain to the story of how we've come to view the world as we do; from ancient ochre cave paintings to mimicking the iridescence of butterfly wings; and from India's holi festival to one of the world's leading colour forecasters, Cracking the Colour Code takes you on three unique journeys, making for epectacular, ground breaking television.