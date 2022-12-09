Not Available

The "Crafty Beer Crusaders” cut forlorn figures at the Bar as they sit discussing beer in all its glory. Soon enough though the discussion turns to a heated argument over which each feels has to bew the best craft beer. So begins the ultimate search for the best craft beer in Australia. Along their trip they select their beers of a choice from each brewery in order to bring them back to their local and allow the public to choose once and for all which is the “Holy Grail” of the craft beer. “Craft Beer Crusaders” is aimed at the ever growing craft beer audience & lovers of quality drinks. It’s also aimed at those who know little about the world of craft beer & is intended as a program that can educate those on the vast varieties of beers on the offer throughout Australia in an educational & humorous way.