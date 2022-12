Not Available

We have a deep sense of longing for the handmade. Perhaps because each of us, in our own way, has had a craft experience. Sometimes it's an object passed down to us, or one that crosses our path, and connects us to others in traditions, heritage, and rituals. Craft is all around us. You'll find it wherever you look – hiding in plain sight. Craft in America offers you a place to explore these connections and to inspire your own creativity. Join us on this voyage of discovery.